Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

EA Sports cancels three remaining Madden Tournaments to review 'safety protocols'

EA Sports said it will cancel three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events to review safety protocols aft...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

EA Sports said it will cancel three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events to review safety protocols after a deadly shooting last weekend at an event in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We've all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville," EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement released Monday. "This is the first time we've had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature."

On Sunday, David Katz, 24, opened fired at a Madden Classic qualifying tournament killing two and injuring 10 others. Katz had competed in the head-to-head tournament but was eliminated.

Sheriff Mike Williams said Katz was actively targeting other gamers. On Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Elijah Clayton, 22, and Taylor Robertson, 28, were killed. All of the injured are expected to survive.

The shooting forces eSports events to reconsider security at their venues.

"I think the eSports industry as a whole is going to have to step back and take a look at further strengthening our security," CompLexity Gaming founder and CEO Jason Lake told CNN on Sunday following the shooting. CompLexity sponsored a competitor who was injured on Sunday.

ESports is a massive billion-dollar industry with several hundred million fans. It's estimated that 380 million people watch the competitive sport with the bulk of fans coming from North America, China and South Korea.

For EA Sports, the Madden football franchise is a huge money maker. The game has brought in $4 billion in revenue and has sold more than 130 million units since its inception nearly 30 years ago.

Gamers can make a hefty amount of money: EA Sports is offering a $165,000 prize pool with the top winner taking home $25,000 at this year's tournament.

The remaining qualifiers were scheduled to take place in Virginia, California and Texas throughout September. The main event was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in October, but its unclear if that will move forward.

EA Sports did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events