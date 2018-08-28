Clear

Sessions 'irreplaceable' on immigration to base

When then-candidate Donald Trump touted Jeff Sessions' support on the 2016 campaign trail, he'd joke that ev...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 9:45 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When then-candidate Donald Trump touted Jeff Sessions' support on the 2016 campaign trail, he'd joke that even he was surprised he beat out other immigration hawks for the prized endorsement. It was an indication of how strongly Trump resonated with the base on immigration and border security -- and how strongly Sessions represented it.

Now, Sessions' supporters are hoping the President hasn't forgotten that lesson.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Jeff Sessions

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

Elections and campaigns

Immigration politics

Lindsey Graham

Political platforms and issues

2016 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Political candidates

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Sessions' support among Republicans in the Senate is publicly weakening, as the President continues to tweet his frustration with his attorney general and early backer over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But Sessions' supporters are saying one simple fact should keep the attorney general in office: There is no one else who could better execute Trump's own vision on immigration, and no one who bears more credit for what the President has achieved thus far.

Sessions "is almost irreplaceable because of his commitment and understanding of the core issue on which the President won his election," said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which advocates for slashing immigration dramatically.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham this week argued Trump deserves to replace Sessions, saying the relationship is "beyond repair."

That sentiment is not shared, however, in Sessions' strongest base of support -- the groups that have long advocated for the immigration-restricting policies that the attorney general has aggressively pursued.

"Jeff Sessions has delivered exactly what Jeff Sessions said he would deliver during the years he served in the Senate," said Art Arthur, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank that supports cutting immigration.

"He has been tremendously impactful on issues that are important to the President as it would relate to immigration," Arthur added. "He's been a loyal soldier to the President in office."

"It would be a serious political mistake for the President to fire Sessions now," echoed Jessica Vaughan, the director of policy studies at CIS. "It's lose-lose, because Democrats will say Trump is firing him to get a yes-man to obstruct whatever investigations they think are needed to topple the President, and conservatives, especially those who want immigration laws enforced, will be very upset to see Sessions go."

The Justice Department has limited authority over immigration, but Sessions has explored the boundaries of his power with expansive effect.

Sessions has reinterpreted asylum law in a way that's expected to dramatically lower the number of immigrants who qualify. He has taken a keen interest in the immigration courts under his purview, butting heads with the immigration judges' union over a number of changes and rulings Sessions has made with the stated objective of efficiency.

The attorney general also served as the face of the "zero-tolerance" border policy that resulted in thousands of family separations, announcing his department would prosecute all illegal border crossings in April. Sessions likewise was the face of the administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, providing the legal justification for doing so.

Sessions has led the charge against so-called sanctuary cities, trying repeatedly to restrict funding to such jurisdictions. On the Trump re-election campaign website "Promises Kept," Sessions can claim credit for nearly half of the "achievements" listed under immigration.

Stein suggested that Graham had ulterior motives. The South Carolina Republican is considered likely to run the Senate Judiciary Committee next year, and has a much more moderate view on immigration than Sessions.

"Lindsey Graham's equivocations are more related to the latter's salivating over the possibility of him chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee and promoting another amnesty scam on the American people than anything Sessions has done wrong in office," Stein said. "Graham knows that it would be impossible to get administration support for anything Graham wants to do on immigration as long as Sessions is Attorney General."

Graham's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events