Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WSJ: Manafort sought plea deal before second trial

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sought a plea deal before his trial in Washington, DC, federal ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sought a plea deal before his trial in Washington, DC, federal court next month, but talks stalled over issues raised by special counsel Robert Mueller, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Manafort was found guilty last Tuesday in a separate trial in Virginia federal court on eight counts of financial crimes, including tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts. He faces a second set of criminal charges next month in Washington of failure to register his foreign lobbying and money laundering conspiracy.

Companies

Continents and regions

Court trials

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

News Corp

Paul Manafort

Plea agreements

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

The Wall Street Journal

Trial and procedure

The talks between the defense and prosecutors occurred last week as the Virginia jury was deliberating, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. The newspaper said it was unclear what issues Mueller raised or what terms for a potential plea might have been proposed.

Representatives for Manafort and Mueller declined to comment to the Journal.

The second trial is scheduled to begin on September 17 and is also related to Manafort's political consulting work in Ukraine. Mueller's office has almost three times as many exhibits it wants to show a jury as it did in the Virginia case, indicating how expansive Mueller's investigation of Manafort has been.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events