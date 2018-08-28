Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Carolina gerrymandering decision creates uncertainty ahead of midterms

A panel of three federal judges in North Carolina ruled Monday the state's congressional map is an unconstit...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 7:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A panel of three federal judges in North Carolina ruled Monday the state's congressional map is an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander that favors Republicans, and said it may require districts to be redrawn before the November elections.

Republicans hold 10 of the state's 13 seats in the House of Representatives, and a redrawn map could put more seats in play for Democrats -- potentially affecting control of the House.

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

North America

North Carolina

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

The judges acknowledged primary elections have already occurred, but said they were reluctant to let voting take place in districts that courts twice found had been unconstitutionally drawn.

The same decision was reached by the court in January, but the Supreme Court declined in June to hear the case and it was sent back for reconsideration. The Supreme Court has never ruled a partisan gerrymander to be unconstitutional, and it passed up three separate opportunities to do so in the last term.

The decision Monday could result in an election-year appeal to the Supreme Court. The court is currently evenly split on ideological lines and lacks a ninth justice to tip the scale. The court also traditionally does not approve of judicial actions so close to an election that could affect the outcome.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events