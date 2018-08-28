The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says

In the latest scathing allegation against the Catholic church, Pennsylvania's attorney general said the Vatican knew about a cover-up involving sex abuse allegations against priests.
"We have evidence that the Vatican had knowledge of the cover-up," Attorney General Josh Shapiro told NBC's "Today" show Tuesday.
Belief, religion and spirituality
Catholics and catholicism
Child abuse
Christianity
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Europe
North America
Northeastern United States
Pennsylvania
Religious groups
Society
Southern Europe
The Americas
United States
Vatican
Child sexual abuse
Sex and gender issues
Sex crimes
Sexual assault
Criminal law
Grand jury
Law and legal system
He later told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, "Once the Vatican learned of it, I do not know if the Pope learned about it or not."
The accusation comes two weeks after the release of a grand jury report saying hundreds of "predator priests" had abused children in six Pennsylvania dioceses over the past seven decades.
Shapiro did not specify Tuesday what evidence he has that would suggest the Vatican knew of a cover-up.
"The only documents which are public are in the report itself, including the references to the Vatican's knowledge," Shapiro's spokesman Joe Grace said.
"All else remains sealed through the grand jury process."
Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said the Vatican would need to learn more details about the evidence before commenting.
Shapiro said the grand jury's lengthy investigation into abuse by priests also revealed a widespread cover-up "that went all the way to the Vatican."
"This coverup served a very specific purpose," Shapiro told CNN.
"It was not only to cover it up within the parishes, within the churches. It was also to shield them from law enforcement so law enforcement officials like me couldn't charge them with crimes"
In the two weeks since the grand jury's report was released, Shapiro said Pennsylvania's clergy abuse hotline has received more than 730 calls.
It's not clear how many of those cases -- if any -- could still be prosecuted within the statute of limitations.
But on the civil side, sex abuse cases have already cost the Catholic church and its insurance companies billions of dollars.
The Vatican has taken steps to root out some offending clergy members. According to the grand jury report, in 2014, the Vatican said it had defrocked about 850 priests who raped or molested children and sanctioned 2,500 worldwide during the previous decade.
The Pennsylvania grand jury report has put dioceses across the country on alert. Several other states have launched their own investigations into Catholic clergy.
Related Content
- Pennsylvania AG: Vatican knew of cover-up
- The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says
- Pennsylvania AG: Cardinal under scrutiny over report on priest abuse 'is not telling the truth'
- Pennsylvania AG: Cardinal isn't truthful
- Vatican responds to PA abuse report
- PA AG: Church officials knew about assault
- Report details sexual abuse by more than 300 priests in Pennsylvania's Catholic Church
- After report on sexual abuse by priests, Pennsylvania lawmakers may lift statute of limitations
- Pennsylvania priest now faces criminal charges, district attorney's office says
- Priest abuse victims share emotional stories