A Cleveland Indians All-Star sends a very powerful message with his shoes

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor took social activism to the ball field with a pair of shoes at the MLB Players' Weekend.

The custom-made cleats sported hashtags such as #NoMoreShootings, #EndBullying and #RememberParkland.

"My favorite part about Players' Weekend is you get to show your personality the most," the three-time All-Star player said in a video for New Balance, the shoe maker.

"In the cleats. I personally always want to impact people by messages. I want to put messages. So this year I went with hashtags on it."

"There's not a day that goes by I took it for granted of what they went through," Lindor said about the residents of Puerto Rico.

The hashtags represent several movements that have taken social media by storm in the US.

One of the most prominent messages on the cleats is "#PuertoRicoStrong," which emerged after Hurricane Maria devastated the island last year.

"With no electricity, no water, no food, not being able to communicate with people. I'm with them, I'm thinking about them," said Lindor, who's from Puerto Rico.

The rest of the messages are meant to convey his desire to just want a better world to play in.

"I'm a kid that plays the game, that loves the game, that cares about people, cares about what's going on in the world, and I just want the world to be a better place."