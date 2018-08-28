Clear

South Africa's top diplomat slams Trump tweet as 'right-wing ideology'

South Africa's top diplomat has dismissed ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

South Africa's top diplomat has dismissed US President Donald Trump's remarks about white farmers in her country's land reform process, saying it reflects "right-wing ideology."

Trump drew ire in the South African government last Wednesday when he alleged on Twitter that there was "large scale killing" of farmers, as the country tries to reverse the uneven distribution of land that favored white farmers over black South Africans during apartheid. He also tweeted that he was ordering Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo to study the country's policy.

Africa

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Farm workers

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

South Africa

Southern Africa

US federal government

White House

Workers and professionals

Conservatism

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Society

State departments and diplomatic services

Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu dismissed Trump's remarks as "unfortunate," saying that they were resonating with other people with the same ideology.

"I think it is a right-wing ideology, and it is very unfortunate. We've used every opportunity, coming through our communications, to explain to the world what it is that we're doing. It is the most reasonable way to deal with a legacy such as we have. And we are almost amazed at how it could be misinterpreted and acceptable in certain quarters," she said Monday in an interview with CNN in Pretoria.

"Our job is to make sure we can redistribute land, that those people whose was taken away from them, forcefully and illegally by previous governments, should be returned to them because we would like as much productivity as we can on the land."

She added that the government had called on the US Chargé D'affaires for an explanation of the tweet, and criticized Trump for using Twitter as a platform to express his concerns instead of going through Pompeo.

Trump's tweet last week appeared to be in response to a report on Fox News that alleged that the South African government was "seizing land from white farmers."

The South African government responded by saying Trump's remarks were "hysterical" and "based on false information."

"South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past," the government tweeted. "South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

On Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that expropriations of land were one part of a broader redistribution and agricultural development program that would only be introduced following public and parliamentary consultation.

"Acceleration of land redistribution is necessary not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation," he said.

In an article published in the UK's Financial Times early Thursday, Ramaphosa described access to land as one of the areas where "severe inequality between black and white South Africans" is "most devastating."

South Africa has tried to reform its land policy since the end of apartheid, but white farmers still own the majority of land in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events