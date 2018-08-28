Clear

The Rock helps honor fan who died in car crash

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has helped a son pay tribute to his late mother.Angelo Pizarro's mother and...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has helped a son pay tribute to his late mother.

Angelo Pizarro's mother and 12-year-old sister were killed in a wrong-way car crash last week involving a YouTube star known as "McSkillet" (real name Trecor Heitmann).

Police say Heitmann, 18, was driving a black McLaren 650S in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on with Pizarro's mother's SUV in San Diego County.

Heitmann was also killed.

Following his family members' deaths, Pizarro mobilized social media in hopes of getting Johnson, his mother's favorite actor, to make a special video to be played at her funeral.

"My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I'm trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral," he wrote last week. "If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that'd mean the world. Thank you!"

The tweet, which as of Monday afternoon has more than 58,000 retweets, eventually reached the "Skyscraper" star, who fulfilled Pizarro's request.

In a video sent directly to Pizarro, which he later shared publicly, Johnson sent his condolences for his family's "devastating loss."

"I'm sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours," Johnson said in the self-filmed video that ran roughly one minute long.

Pizarro later sent a public thanks to Johnson.

"I hope everyone knows how amazing you are," he wrote on Twitter. "I can't stop smiling knowing she's smiling so much."

Johnson replied saying it was the "least I could do."

"Stay strong," he wrote.

