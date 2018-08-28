Clear

Read President Trump's statement on John McCain

On Monday, President Donald Trump released the following statement regarding the death of Republ...

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 7:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On Monday, President Donald Trump released the following statement regarding the death of Republican Sen. John McCain:

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

John McCain

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday.

At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy.

Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.

The President also released the following proclamation, ordering the US flag to be flown at half-staff:

As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of Senator John Sidney McCain III, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half‑staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of August, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.

DONALD J. TRUMP

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events