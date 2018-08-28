Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Death investigation underway in Kossuth County Full Story

Louis C.K. makes surprise NY appearance

The New York Times reports embattled comedian Louis C.K. made an unannounced appearance at The Comedy Cellar in New York. This was his first performance since admitting to years of sexual misconduct.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:15 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Louis C.K. is back telling jokes.

The embattled comedian performed an unscheduled stand-up set at New York's Comedy Cellar on Sunday, the club's owner, Noam Dworman, told CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

Louis C.K. performed for 15 minutes but did not address the sexual misconduct scandal he has faced, according to Dworman.

In November, five women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the comedian. Louis C.K. acknowledged the accusations were true and apologized.

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," he said in the statement obtained by CNN. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Related: FX severs ties with Louis CK

Louis C.K. went on to say that he is "remorseful" and has "tried to learn" from his irresponsible behavior.

FX cut ties with him shortly after -- he was the executive producer of several shows on the network, including "Better Things," "Baskets" and "Louie." Netflix also announced that they were scrapping plans of an upcoming stand-up special starring the comedian.

CNN has reached out to Louis C.K.'s representatives for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Image

Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Image

Rochester business expands to Byron

Image

Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

Image

My Money: The best time to buy a home

Image

Severe storms, severe damage.

Image

Discussing TIFS

Community Events