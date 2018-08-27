Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Sen.: McCain partly at blame for flag dispute

Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy over the lowering of the White House flag.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 8:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters Monday that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy over the lowering of the White House flag.

Inhofe, a senior member of Senate Armed Services Committee, was highly complimentary of McCain but when asked about the flag flap he attributed it to the late senator's public spat with President Donald Trump in recent years. He described both men as "strong willed people."

"Well, you know, frankly, I think that John McCain is partially to blame for that because he is very outspoken. He disagreed with the President in certain areas and wasn't too courteous about it," Inhofe said.

On Saturday evening, the White House flag had been positioned at half-staff to mark the death of McCain, the former Vietnam prisoner of war and onetime Republican presidential nominee. But just after midnight on Sunday night, the flag flying above the White House was hoisted back to full staff.

Then on Monday afternoon, the White House once again lowered the flag to half-staff and Trump, in a statement, said he "signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment."

Trump initially tweeted condolences for McCain's family but did not praise the senator specifically. On Monday afternoon, he issued a statement saying, "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country."

The President and McCain had an antagonistic relationship, and early in his presidential campaign, Trump declared the longtime Arizona senator not a war hero because he had been "captured."

Inhofe described McCain, who was a prisoner for five and a half years, as a hero multiple times. But when asked what he thought about Trump not using that word for McCain, Inhofe brushed it off.

"Oh, let them have their thing," he said. "I have no opinions about that. He was my hero."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cost of Community College

Image

Bowers Found Guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter

Image

Power Outage Impacts Care Center

Image

Storm Knocks Down Trees & Power Lines

Image

Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools

Image

Proposal for new apartments moves forward in Austin

Image

Rochester Arts Center says profits are on the rise

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Community Events