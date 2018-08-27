Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump: I respect McCain's service to the US

Following criticism from The American Legion, President Trump has has issued a brief statement on the death of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and ordered that the flags once again be flown at half-staff.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 6:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump offered brief plaudits for the recently passed Sen. John McCain in a statement on Monday after responding only with silence to questions about the Vietnam War veteran.

"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country," Trump wrote in the four-paragraph statement, which dealt mainly in the logistical details he'd approved for the week-long remembrance ceremonies.

After facing criticism for raising the flags at the White House to full-staff after lowering them on Saturday, Trump said he'd approved them lowered again.

He also wrote that he asked Vice President Mike Pence to deliver remarks at a ceremony celebrating McCain's life in the US Capitol on Friday.

And he listed the officials -- including chief of staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis and national security adviser John Bolton -- he had tasked with representing the administration at funeral services.

Asked what had changed and why the proclamation was issued Monday, press secretary Sarah Sanders would only say this was the "President's decision to do and the statement speaks for itself."

It was a more robust effort at commemorating the late lawmaker than Trump offered on Sunday and for most of Monday. During a string of appearances before reporters, the President maintained his silence, choosing to ignore questions about the late Arizona Republican.

Questioned whether he believed McCain -- a former Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam -- was a hero, Trump remained stone-faced behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after announcing a trade breakthrough with Mexico.

Later, walking along the Rose Garden toward the Oval Office with his Kenyan counterpart, he stared straight ahead when asked for any thoughts on the late lawmaker.

Once inside, he ignored questions again while White House press aides shouted over reporters who were inquiring about McCain.

Moments later in the Cabinet Room, a similar scene played out.

"Thank you very much," Trump said after the questions continued coming.

As he bid farewell to President Uhuru Kenyatta at the West Wing, the President again declined to answer when pitched a question on McCain.

It amounted to a deafening silence for a President who openly feuded with McCain, even as the senator was dying from brain cancer. Trump sent a cursory tweet on Saturday -- "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" -- but did not offer any words about the man himself.

A more fulsome statement had been prepared for Trump, but it was never released. And a presidential proclamation that would require flags on federal buildings lowered to half-staff was sent on Monday afternoon, almost two days after McCain's death.

That's left Trump the odd man out in a capital city overflowing with remembrances of the onetime Republican standard-bearer.

Even Trump's own daughter, now acting as his White House senior adviser, was more effusive in her description of McCain.

"The nation is united in its grief and the world mourns the loss of a true hero and a great statesman," she said during remarks in Washington.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools

Image

Proposal for new apartments moves forward in Austin

Image

Rochester Arts Center says profits are on the rise

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Community Events