Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

See The Rock grant a grieving fan's wish

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helped bring some joy by sending a tribute message to honor a grieving teen's deceased mother and sister.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 4:25 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has helped a son pay tribute to his late mother.

Angelo Pizarro's mother and 12-year-old sister were killed in a wrong-way car crash last week involving a YouTube star known as "McSkillet" (real name Trecor Heitmann).

Police say Heitmann, 18, was driving a black McLaren 650S in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on with Pizarro's mother's SUV in San Diego County.

Heitmann was also killed.

Following his family members' deaths, Pizarro mobilized social media in hopes of getting Johnson, his mother's favorite actor, to make a special video to be played at her funeral.

"My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I'm trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral," he wrote last week. "If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that'd mean the world. Thank you!"

The tweet, which as of Monday afternoon has more than 58,000 retweets, eventually reached the "Skyscraper" star, who fulfilled Pizarro's request.

In a video sent directly to Pizarro, which he later shared publicly, Johnson sent his condolences for his family's "devastating loss."

"I'm sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours," Johnson said in the self-filmed video that ran roughly one minute long.

Pizarro later sent a public thanks to Johnson.

"I hope everyone knows how amazing you are," he wrote on Twitter. "I can't stop smiling knowing she's smiling so much."

Johnson replied saying it was the "least I could do."

"Stay strong," he wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events