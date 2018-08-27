Clear

Aerial photos show smaller crowds than expected at papal Mass in Ireland

Half a million people were expected to attend the papal Mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday, but aerial ...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Half a million people were expected to attend the papal Mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday, but aerial photos of the ticketed event appear to show a much smaller turnout.

Irish media, including The Irish Times newspaper, reported that 130,000 pilgrims had turned out to see Pope Francis.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Papacy and the Pope

Religious groups

Society

An organizer of the World Meeting of Families, the gathering of the Catholic Church that brought the pope to Ireland, told CNN that 300,000 people had been present for the Mass.

The reaction was very different from the reception at the last papal visit in 1979, when Pope John Paul II was greeted like a rock star in Phoenix Park by more than a million people.

On social media, some mentioned that more people turned out to see British pop star Ed Sheeran's concert at the Phoenix Park in May.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Stormy next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events