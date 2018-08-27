Clear

Former AZ Gov. Jan Brewer says McCain 'embodied what Arizona was all about'

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer on Monday remembered the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain, who died on Sat...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 9:20 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 9:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer on Monday remembered the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain, who died on Saturday at the age of 81, saying that the world is weeping over the fellow Arizona Republican's death.

McCain represented Arizona in Congress for more than 30 years. Though he was born at a US military base in the Panama Canal Zone, Brewer said he was "an Arizonan through and through."

"He loved every piece and place that he traveled here in our state. He was an Arizonan through and through. He loved the people and loved the landscape. He embodied what Arizona was all about," Brewer told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

"He was a maverick and I am telling you today that Arizona, of course, America, the world is weeping in sorrow for John McCain and his family," she continued.

Brewer, who has served in several state-level roles in Arizona, said she often found herself campaigning with the senator during McCain's pursuits of federal elected office.

"Our careers paralleled each other and of course then we campaigned moving forward throughout the state together. We traveled in cars and jeeps and SUVs and buses and planes and just got to know each other. He was a wonderful, wonderful man. I truly loved him and respected him," she said.

