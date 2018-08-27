Clear

Ted Kennedy's son remembers his father's friendship with John McCain

Former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, the son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, on Monday fondly remembered his father's ...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:46 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 7:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, the son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, on Monday fondly remembered his father's friendship with the late Sen. John McCain, saying the two maintained ties despite their political differences.

"They both recognized and loved each other's passion. For my father's part, everyone knew how passionate (Ted Kennedy) was and that was known for John McCain. He really loved the fight, but he never let that get in the way of respect," Kennedy told CNN "New Day" co-anchor John Berman. "And that's what is missing in today's politics, that genuine respect for democracy."

John McCain

Kennedy family

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Ted Kennedy

Patrick Kennedy

Ted Kennedy, a Democrat known as the "Lion of the Senate," for his long tenure in the Senate chamber, died in 2009 from glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 on the anniversary of Sen. Kennedy's death from the same type of cancer.

Patrick Kennedy on Monday said McCain respected his father, despite his political affiliation.

"He knew that my father cared for this country. He knew that my father lost his brothers for this country. He knew that my father was part of this country and respected that. And my father genuinely loved and respected John McCain," he said. "It's an example of what we need today and that is that even though they disagreed, they were always searching for ways to put their country ahead of their party. It sounds trite, but no, not at all -- These days we're living in, we really need people to have that as their goal."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Stormy next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Community Events