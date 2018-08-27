Clear

Macron says Europe can't rely on US for security

French President Emmanuel Macron told France's overseas ambassadors gathered in Paris on Monday that Europe ...

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:45 AM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French President Emmanuel Macron told France's overseas ambassadors gathered in Paris on Monday that Europe can "no longer rely" upon the US for its security.

"It is up to us today to take our responsibilities and guarantee our own security, and thus have European sovereignty," Macron said.

Continents and regions

Emmanuel Macron

Europe

Political Figures - Intl

International relations and national security

National security

Since his election in 2016, US President Donald Trump has been distancing himself from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, challenging a post-World War Two consensus on peace and security in Europe.

Macron said he wanted to see a complete rethink of how Europe defends itself in the future.

"I want us to launch an exhaustive review of our security with all Europe's partners, which includes Russia," he added.

Macron's call for greater European military cooperation echoes recent comments by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Writing in the Handelsblatt newspaper, Maas called last week for Europe to "take an equal share of the responsibility" and "form a counterweight" to Washington as Europe-US relations cool, AFP reported.

The French President was also critical of the European Union, saying "we are paying the price of several decades of a weakened Europe," adding that efforts must be redoubled.

Turning to Syria, Macron said showing support for President Bashar al-Assad would be a "grave mistake," but the sovereignty of the country should be respected "by allowing the Syrian people to express themselves."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Stormy next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Community Events