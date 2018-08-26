Clear

The last full moon of the summer lights up the sky

Stargazers, get ready because Sunday night is the last time to see a full moon this summer.The August...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 1:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stargazers, get ready because Sunday night is the last time to see a full moon this summer.

The August full moon, which reached it's fullest stage early Sunday morning, will again be visible Sunday night. For New York City observers, for instance, the best time to see it will be 24 minutes after sunset, according to Space.com. This is the ninth full moon of the year.

Celestial bodies and objects

Earth's Moon

Planets and moons

Seasons of the year

Space and astronomy

Summer (season)

If it's anything as it looked like in Japan, US residents are in for a treat. Dennis Doucet, an avid moon photographer, captured this image of the moon shining bright over Osaka Bay, Japan.

This particular full moon has a lot of interesting names.

It's commonly called a "sturgeon moon," because the sturgeon, a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, were more readily caught at this time of year, according to Old Farmers Almanac.

It's also known as the "green corn moon" and "grain moon," because Native American tribes often gathered their staple crops this time of year, according to NASA.

There will be 13 full moons in 2018, says Space.com. The next one to happen, on September 24, will be the good old Harvest Moon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Strong storms look to return on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Community Events