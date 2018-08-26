Clear

Hawaii faces heavy rains as Tropical Storm Lane remains weak

Hawaii faces heavy rains as Tropical Storm Lane remains weak

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 9:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 9:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The once-powerful storm that doused parts of Hawaii remained a weak tropical storm on Sunday morning, according to an update from the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Lane had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and was about 250 miles west-southwest of Honolulu.

Lane was expected to continue weakening over the next 48 hours, the update said, and was forecast to become a post-tropical low on Monday.

All tropical storm watches and warnings had been discontinued, but the CPHC warned that the storm would still dole out heavy rainfall to parts of the islands, and could produce flash flooding and landslides.

Lane, which at one point had been a Category 5 hurricane, dumped more than 40 inches of rain in some parts of the Big Island over the past several days.

As of Saturday, the highest total rainfall was nearly 47 inches in Mountain View. All of this made Lane the fourth wettest tropical storm to affect the US on record, CNN meteorologists said, and the second wettest for Hawaii since record-keeping began.

"The wind wasn't bad, but the rain was bad," Joe Bandiero, a Big Island resident, told CNN affiliate KHNL.

"I don't think this island has seen anything like this in 30 or 40 years," he said.

Officials with the state's Department of Transportation had responded to at least 10 reports of landslides and fallen trees on Maui over the last several days, KHNL reported. Residents also had to deal with brush fires, including one that caused evacuations in a resort area.

