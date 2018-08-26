Clear

URGENT - Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 children

(CNN) -- Six children and two adults died in a residential fire overnight in Chicago, the city's fire dep...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 8:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 8:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Six children and two adults died in a residential fire overnight in Chicago, the city's fire department said. Two other children were injured and taken to a hospital, CFD said. A member of the fire department was also hospitalized for overexertion and is in good condition, the fire department said. Officials have not determined a cause of the fire. No smoke detectors have been found in the home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 67°
Strong storms look to return on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Community Events