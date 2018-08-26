Clear

Chicago fire kills 8 people, including 6 kids, in a home with no smoke detector

A fire tore through a 2nd-story Chicago home overnight, killing six children, two adults and a dog, the city...

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 8:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 26, 2018 8:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fire tore through a 2nd-story Chicago home overnight, killing six children, two adults and a dog, the city's fire commissioner said.

"We have not had this in many, many, many years -- this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location," Commissioner José Santiago said Sunday morning.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Chicago

Continents and regions

Firefighters and firefighting

Fires

Illinois

Labor and employment

Midwestern United States

North America

The Americas

United States

Workers and professionals

Chile

Latin America

Santiago

South America

Crime prevention

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Electronic sensors and detectors

Security and alarm systems

Smoke detectors

Technology

But if not for the quick actions of a nearby woman who smelled the fire, he said, the outcome could have been even more tragic.

The fire started on the 2nd floor of the building, Santiago said. The 1st floor of the building was vacant, and the 2nd floor was a home.

The relationships of those found on the 2nd floor was not immediately clear.

In addition to the eight people killed, two children were injured and taken to a hospital, the fire department said. A firefighter was hospitalized for overexertion and is in good condition.

Officials have not determined a cause of the fire. No smoke detectors have been found in the home, Santiago said.

The blaze also caused another structure to catch fire two buildings down, but no injuries were reported there.

Santiago lauded the quick thinking of a woman nearby who "saved a lot of lives," in the neighborhood.

"She had just gotten home from work," the fire chief said. "She smelled it. I think she saw it. And then she started immediately knocking on doors, ringing doorbells."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 67°
Strong storms look to return on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Community Events