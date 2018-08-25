Clear

URGENT - John McCain, senator and former presidential candidate, dies at 81

(CNN) -- John McCain, Arizona senator and former Republican presidential candidate, has died at the age o...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 7:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- John McCain, Arizona senator and former Republican presidential candidate, has died at the age of 81. "Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," his office said in a statement. "At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years."

Community Events