Clear

War virtually destroyed Mosul. A child still finds celebration in life

This week a photograph of a little girl swinging at a playground with the debris the Iraqi war as a backdrop...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 7:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 7:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This week a photograph of a little girl swinging at a playground with the debris the Iraqi war as a backdrop was shared across social media.

What's the story behind the photo?

Continents and regions

Iraq

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Mosul

ISIS

The girl is Maysaa Ahmed Siddiq. She's 7 years old and lives in war-ravaged Mosul with her parents and four brothers.

The photo was shot on a special day. When Maysaa's family celebrated the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, she put a ribbon in her braid, dressed up in a white dress and lacy socks and went to a playground in her neighborhood.

Photographer Ayham Omer captured her on the swing, doing what a child is supposed to do, despite being surrounded by piles of twisted metal, wrecked cars and broken concrete.

Maysaa's family evacuated Mosul after ISIS took over. They lived in a camp for displaced people near Irbil for almost a year.

Mosul was liberated from ISIS last summer after a nine-month siege by the Iraqi army. When residents returned, they found the city barely habitable. Bombing had turned entire blocks into mounds of rubble.

Mayssa and her family went back to the Bab-Jadid neighborhood in the old part of the city. Their home was badly damaged but livable. She goes to a primary school, which has electricity but no water.

And in the midst of the rubble, the neighborhood still has a playground, where children can still be children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Strong storms look to return on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Image

Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Community Events