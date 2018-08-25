Scaramucci on WH tenure: They didn't want me

Anthony Scaramucci predicted Saturday that President Donald Trump "would have a nightmare on his hands" if he fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"If you were in a business setting, he clearly would have been fired," Scaramucci said of Sessions. However, the former White House communications director told CNN's Ana Cabrera on "CNN Newsroom" that if he were still working there, he would not help Trump fire Sessions.

"No, because he would have a nightmare on his hands in politics. It's very, very different in politics, Ana, than in business," Scaramucci said. "If Jeff Sessions was the general counsel for the Trump Organization, it's a totally different set of personnel decisions than if Jeff Sessions is his Cabinet member, attorney general, has a ton of friends in the Senate."

The President has directed particular ire towards his attorney general this week, saying in an interview Thursday that Sessions "never took control" of the Justice Department. The attorney general issued a rare statement in response, saying, "I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in."

Trump continued his barrage against Sessions with a series of tweets on Friday and Saturday.

Scaramucci, who said he had not spoken to Trump since early this month, said he would encourage Trump to stop his Twitter attacks, particularly when it comes to Sessions.

"I think what happens if you get on the wrong side of the President, he'll light you up on Twitter, he'll light you up to his friends. He may want to rethink that because I don't know if that's necessarily helping him," Scaramucci said. "Attack politics is probably not working."

However, Scaramucci acknowledged that Trump probably would not heed that advice.

"You are not changing the President's operating style. He is 72 years old now," he said.

"I could sit here on your network and 15 other networks and call (Trump) tonight, and if I get through on the switchboard I can say, 'Please don't be tweeting this stuff and don't be saying this stuff, it's not helping you,'" Scaramucci explained. "But he is on missile lock as it relates to the sort of things, because, you know, he feels like ... Attorney General Sessions needed to step it up for him, and he doesn't feel that that's happened."