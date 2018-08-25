Clear

QAnon-believing 'conspiracy analyst' meets Trump in the White House

A right-wing conspiracy theorist and QAnon-believer appeared to visit President Donald Trump in the Oval Off...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 4:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A right-wing conspiracy theorist and QAnon-believer appeared to visit President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday, according to a picture posted on his Twitter account.

Michael Lebron, known as Lionel in his online accounts, is a YouTube and social media personality who makes appearances on Russia Today as a political and legal analyst. He is described as "an avowed conspiracy analyst" on his website and cites the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as a "watershed moment" in his life that led to delving into conspiracies.

According to a photo posted on his Twitter account Friday, Lionel met with Trump in the Oval Office. Other photos posted on Lionel's Twitter account show him going through the White House on a tour Thursday.

"There are simply no words to explicate the profound and ineffable honor of meeting @realDonaldTrump in the tabernacle of liberty, the Oval Office. @LynnShawProd and I so appreciate @POTUS' kindness and courtesy. #MAGA," Lionel posted.

CNN has not been able to confirm the veracity of the photo.

"A large group came through the White House for a brief tour and a photo." said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Lionel did not immediately return CNN's request for comment. The Daily Beast was the first to report about the photo and visit.

In at least two of the photos on Lionel's Twitter account, the hashtag #WWG1WGA is posted. That acronym stands for "Where We Go One We Go All" and is a popular hashtag among QAnon believers.

QAnon is a pro-Trump deep-state conspiracy theory that incorporates everything from "Pizzagate" to "false flag" mass shootings to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It has claimed, for example, that Trump is not under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller but is instead working with him to go after leading Democrats and other elites, whom proponents of the theory allege are involved in pedophilia rings. It has been described as a "counter-narrative" to the actual reality of Trump's presidency.

QAnon supporters gained mainstream attention when many showed up at a Trump rally in Florida in July. Some prominent conservative celebrities, such as Roseanne Barr and former baseball player Curt Schilling, have tweeted about the conspiracy theory.

