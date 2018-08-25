Clear

YouTube star dies in a wrong-way crash that also killed a mother and daughter

A YouTube star known as "McSkillet" died in a wrong-way crash that also killed a mother and her 12-year-old ...

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 10:17 AM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 10:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A YouTube star known as "McSkillet" died in a wrong-way crash that also killed a mother and her 12-year-old daughter in San Diego this week, CNN affiliate KUSI reported.

Trevor Heitmann, 18, was driving a black McLaren 650S in the wrong direction Thursday when it crashed head-on with an SUV in San Diego County, according to Officer Jake Sanchez, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Alphabet Inc

Companies

Deaths and fatalities

Google Inc

Society

YouTube.com

Traffic accidents

Sanchez said Heitmann was speeding on the highway when the crash happened.

The San Diego Coroner confirmed that Heitmann was killed after crashing his car while driving in the wrong direction, along with two others. It said the two other victims in the SUV were a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, but it did not release their identities.

Heitmann is popular on YouTube, and has close to 900,000 subscribers on his channel. He first gained popularity as a player of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a first person video game. He was later known for trading "skins," which are digital files used to customize the appearance of the game's players.

Sanchez said CHP believes Heitmann was involved in an incident earlier in the day at a local elementary school.

In a statement, Ashley Falls School said that on Thursday afternoon "a car drove through the side gate and an individual got out of the car and threw an item at a door, breaking a window." No one was injured in that incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Weekend heat returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Image

Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Community Events