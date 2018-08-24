Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A week of devastating body blows for Donald Trump

Consider President Donald Trump's past few days.Tuesday, his former campaign chairman ...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 10:21 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 10:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Consider President Donald Trump's past few days.

Tuesday, his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is convicted in a Virginia court of eight felony counts of financial crimes, a case that grew out of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Melania Trump

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Business figures

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

David Pecker

Government bodies and offices

Law and legal system

Robert Mueller

US federal government

White House

POW!

Mere minutes later, in New York, Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal attorney, cuts a plea agreement in which he pleads guilty to eight charges including two that deal directly with payments made to women alleging they had affairs with Trump and they were paid off to keep quiet. Cohen says Trump "directed" and "coordinated" the payoffs, which would make the President of the United States an unindicted co-conspirator in an effort to end-run campaign finance law.

BOOM!

By Thursday, Trump learns that David Pecker, a longtime friend who owns the National Enquirer's parent company, has been granted immunity by the Southern District of New York. Pecker's company paid one of Trump's accusers -- former Playboy model Karen McDougal -- $150,000 in exchange for exclusive rights to her story. The publication never ran it (or intended to run it) -- a practice known as "catch and kill" in the tabloid world. Later that day, The Associated Press reports that Pecker kept all of his "catch and kill" deals in a safe and the safe included several deals related to Trump.

KERPLUNK!

Then on Friday comes word that Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has also been granted immunity to speak freely with the SDNY prosecutors about the Cohen investigation. While Trump's lawyers insisted they were unconcerned, if Weisselberg's immunity grant were extended to allow him to talk about anything he knows about Trump's finances, that could be the biggest news of the week.

THWACK!

And, don't forget, the week begins with Trump expressing unease with the news that broke over the weekend that White House Counsel Don McGahn had spent more than 30 hours in interviews with the special counsel's office.

ZAP!

The Point: Trump is no closer to being indicted today than he was at the start of the week. (The Justice Department has said a sitting president can't be indicted.) But the combined damage done by Manafort, Cohen, Pecker and Weisselberg put Trump's political fate -- read: impeachment -- on far shakier ground.

Below, the week that was, in 28 Trump headlines.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Read Friday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Weekend heat returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Image

Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events