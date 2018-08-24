Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

'A warrior in every sense of the word': Politicians react to news McCain discontinuing treatment

Friday's news that Sen. John McCain was ending medical treatment for an aggressive brain cancer shook Capito...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Friday's news that Sen. John McCain was ending medical treatment for an aggressive brain cancer shook Capitol Hill, a place where McCain's legacy looms large, and the larger political world, where the senior senator from Arizona is seen as an integral voice on everything from America's defense posture to the future of immigration.

In recent months, even far away from Washington, McCain would weigh in on President Donald Trump's foreign policy abroad and the future of the Senate.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

John McCain

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

Republicans and Democrats alike tweeted support for McCain and his family Friday, a reflection of just how far McCain's influence reached and how his politics and style transcended party lines:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

House Speaker Paul Ryan

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sarah Palin

Mitt Romney

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake

Rep. Joe Kennedy III from Massachusetts

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida

Sen. Tim Kaine from Virginia

Sen. Susan Collins from Maine

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones

Rep. Elijah Cummings from Maryland

Former Sen. Bob Dole

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Weekend heat returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Image

Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events