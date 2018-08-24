Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The Trump Organization's chief financial officer was granted immunity in the investigation into hush money payments made to two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump, a source said.

-- US Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has decided to discontinue medical treatment, his family said.

-- President Trump called off talks with North Korea, saying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not be visiting the country over a lack of progress on denuclearization.

-- Trump responded to Jeff Sessions' defiance over the handling of the Justice Department, telling him to go after the White House's political opponents.

-- Category 2 storm Hurricane Lane has dumped more than 31 inches of rain on parts Hawaii's Big Island. Here's where it is and where it's going.

-- Former CDC Director Thomas Frieden was arrested and charged with forcible touching a woman in an alleged incident in October, according to the NYPD.

-- Robin Leach, best known for his syndicated TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died. He was 76.

-- A controversial plan to close all but two polling places in a majority-black Georgia county was rejected in a meeting that lasted less than a minute.

-- Saudi-led coalition airstrikes killed 22 children in Yemen, a rebel group said.

Community Events