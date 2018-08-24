Clear

Hassan Nasrallah Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of ...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 3:14 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 3:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim militant group.

Personal:
Birth date: August 31, 1960

Birth place: Beirut, Lebanon

Father: Abd al-Karim, who worked as a grocer

Marriage: Fatima Yassin

Children: Muhammad Hadi (died in 1997), Muhammad Jawad, Zeinab, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Mahdi

Education: Islamic seminaries in Iran and Iraq

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Other Facts:
Oldest of nine children.

Wears a black turban to signify that he is a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

Timeline:
1975 - After civil war breaks out in Lebanon, the Nasrallah family leaves Beirut and moves to a village near Tyre.

1976 - Nasrallah moves to Najaf, Iraq, to attend a Shiite seminary.

1978 - Is expelled from Iraq during a time of Shiite repression (President Saddam Hussein was a Sunni) and returns to Lebanon along with his mentor, Abbas Musawi. Musawi establishes a religious school in Baalbeck, where Nasrallah teaches and studies.

1978-1982 - Member of the Shiite Amal movement during Lebanon's civil war.

1982 - Organizes a group to fight against the Israeli occupation of Lebanon. This group eventually evolves into Hezbollah.

1987-1989 - Studies at a seminary in Qom, Iran.

1989 - Represents Hezbollah in Tehran.

1991 - Abbas Musawi becomes the secretary-general of Hezbollah. Nasrallah returns to Lebanon.

February 1992 - Replaces Abbas Musawi as secretary-general of Hezbollah when Musawi is killed by an Israeli helicopter strike.

1997 - Nasrallah's son, Muhammad Hadi, is killed in a clash with Israeli forces.

July 12, 2006 - Hezbollah crosses the border into Israel and captures two soldiers during a raid; a 34-day conflict ensues.

September 22, 2006 - Nasrallah makes his first public appearance since the beginning of the conflict in July, addressing hundreds of thousands of people at a rally in Beirut.

May 2008 - Declares the government's move to shut down Hezbollah's communications network "a declaration of war." Armed conflict breaks out between Hezbollah and Lebanese forces.

May 21, 2008 - Lebanon and Hezbollah reach an agreement.

May 25, 2013 - In a televised speech, Nasrallah publicly acknowledges for the first time that Hezbollah fighters are in Syria battling in support of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

December 2017 - Joins calls for a Palestinian uprising following the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

