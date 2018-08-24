Lebanon Fast Facts

Here is a look at Lebanon, a Middle Eastern country with a history of civil war and political instability, bordering Syria, Israel and the Mediterranean Sea.

About Lebanon:

(from the CIA World Factbook)

Area: 10,400 sq km (slightly larger than Connecticut)

Population: 6,229,794 (July 2017 est.)

Median age: 30.5 years

Capital: Beirut

Ethnic groups: Arab 95%, Armenian 4%, other 1%

Religion: Muslim 54%, Christian 40.5%, Druze 5.6%

GDP (purchasing power parity): $87.68 billion (2017 est.)

GDP per capita: $19,400 (2017 est.)

Timeline:

1918 - After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, France gains control of the area that comprises modern-day Lebanon.

November 23, 1943 - Lebanon gains independence.

1948-1975 - A large number of Palestinian refugees settle in Lebanon after the creation of Israel in May 1948. The frequent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters unsettle the country. Also at times, the Lebanese army fights battles against the Palestinians, causing further unrest.

July-October 1958 - US forces help to control civil unrest.

1975 - Civil war breaks out between Christians and the Muslim-Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) alliance.

1976 - At the invitation of the Lebanese government, Syria sends troops, called the Arab Deterrent Force, to help end the civil war.

March 1978 - Israel invades Lebanon and occupies an area in the south. After protest from the United Nations, Israel withdraws, but creates a "security zone" in the south of the country, administered by the Army of South Lebanon.

June 6, 1982 - Israel invades Lebanon with the intention of destroying the PLO.

August 1982 - Bashir Gemayel is elected president. However, he is assassinated on September 14. His brother, Amin Gemayel, replaces him as president on September 23.

September 15-18, 1982 - Hundreds of Palestinian refugees are massacred in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in Beirut. The murders are committed by Lebanese militia members but Israel is accused of complicity in the massacres.

April 18, 1983 - The US Embassy in Beirut is bombed, killing 63.

October 23, 1983 - The French and US headquarters of the Multi-National force are bombed, killing 241 Americans and approximately 40 French soldiers.

February 1984 - The Lebanese Army collapses due to defections of Muslim and Druze soldiers.

March 1984 - US Marines withdraw from Lebanon.

1988 - Gemayel, a Christian, steps down as president, although he has no successor. He appoints General Michel Aoun, a Christian, interim prime minister. However, the current Prime Minister Salim al-Huss, a Muslim, doesn't leave office. The government then becomes divided into Christian and Muslim factions.

1989 - The Lebanese Parliament meets in Saudi Arabia and creates the Taif agreement to end the civil war.

November 1989 - Rene Moawad is elected president. Aoun rejects the election of Moawad and the Taif agreement. Moawad is assassinated in November and replaced by Elias Hrawi, who names Huss prime minister and fires Aoun as army commander.

1991 - All militias, with the exception of Hezbollah, are disbanded.

1991 - Lebanon participates in the Madrid peace talks between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

1998 - General Emile Lahoud becomes president.

May 2000 - Israel withdraws its forces from the south.

February 14, 2005 - Former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is killed by a car bomb in Beirut.

April 26, 2005 - Syria withdraws troops from Lebanon after 29 years of military intervention.

July 12, 2006 - Hezbollah guerrillas kill three Israeli soldiers and kidnap two others, Ehud "Udi" Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, during an attack along Israel's border with Lebanon, between the towns of Zar'it and Shetula. Israel sends ground troops into Lebanon and launches air strikes for the first time since its 2000 pullout.

Death toll: (sources vary)

- Lebanese: approximately 850 to 1,190 civilians and combatants killed, 4,409 wounded.

- Israeli: approximately 44 civilians killed, 119 soldiers killed, more than 1,000 wounded.

November 21, 2006 - Lebanese Minister of Industry Pierre Gemayel, son of former President Amin Gemayel, is shot and killed while driving though Beirut.

June 13, 2007 - Anti-Syrian Lebanese lawmaker Walid Eido, along with nine other people, is killed in an explosion. Eido was a vocal supporter of a UN investigation into Hariri's assassination and was a member of a political bloc led by Hariri's son, Saad Hariri.

November 24, 2007 - Before leaving office, Lahoud declares a state of emergency in Lebanon and hands security over to the military. The vacancy left by Lahoud will be filled by Prime Minister Fouad Siniora until a new president can be elected.

May 6, 2008 - The Lebanese government announces plans to shut down Hezbollah's private telecommunications network, calling it a threat to state security.

May 8, 2008 - The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, says the plan to shut down his group's telecommunications system amounts to "a declaration of open war." Gun battles erupt in the streets of Beirut between Hezbollah supporters and government forces.

May 25, 2008 - After a six-month vacancy in the position, Lebanon's Parliament elects Army General Michel Sleiman as the new president.

June 7, 2009 - Parliamentary elections are held. Lebanon's pro-Western block, the "March 14" coalition, wins 71 seats, and the Hezbollah-dominated "March 8" alliance wins 57 seats.

June 27, 2009 - Sleiman appoints Saad Hariri as the country's new prime minister.

November 9, 2009 - After five months of deliberations, Hariri announces the formation of a cabinet, comprised of members of Hariri's party and members of Hezbollah.

January 12, 2011 - Eleven Hezbollah members of Hariri's cabinet resign, causing his coalition government to collapse.

January 17, 2011 - The UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon hands down indictments in the 2005 assassination of Rafik Hariri. The details of the indictments are being kept secret by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands in order not to provoke violence in the country.

January 25, 2011 - Sleiman appoints Najib Mikati as Lebanon's new prime minister.

March 2011-present - Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria's civil war flood Lebanon.

June 13, 2011 - Prime Minister-designate Mikati, a Sunni political independent backed by Hezbollah, announces the formation of a new government.

June 30, 2011 - The UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon issues an indictment and arrest warrants for an unspecified number of suspects, including at least four Hezbollah members, in the 2005 assassination of Hariri.

July 8, 2011 - Judge Daniel Fransen with the Special Tribunal for Lebanon issues arrest warrants for suspects in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 22 others.

July 29, 2011 - The judge of the UN Special Tribunal lifts a confidentiality order and reveals the names of people sought in Hariri's assassination. They are: Salim Jamil Ayyash, Mustafa Amine Badreddine, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra.

November 29-30, 2011 - Rockets are fired from Lebanon into Israel for the first time in more than two years. Israel retaliates with artillery fire into Lebanon. No injuries are claimed on either side.

December 9-11, 2011 - A roadside bomb hits a UN vehicle in Lebanon wounding five French peacekeepers and a Lebanese civilian. Two days later a rocket is fired from Lebanon aimed at Israel, but falls short and wounds a Lebanese woman.

October 19, 2012 - Brig. Gen. Wissam al-Hassan, First Sgt. Sahyouni and a bystander are killed in a massive car bomb explosion in Beirut. Hassan was the chief of the Internal Security Forces Information Branch and opposed the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad.

March 22, 2013 - Mikati announces the resignation of his government after disputes over parliamentary elections.

April 6, 2013 - Tammam Salam is designated to become the new prime minister.

February 15, 2014 - A new Lebanese government is announced with Salam as the prime minister.

August 22-23, 2015 - Long-simmering weariness over government dysfunction reaches a boiling point over the weekend when violent clashes erupt because of garbage going uncollected in the streets of Beirut. A spokesman for the Lebanese Security Forces says Lebanese army units were deployed. Red Cross Lebanon says about 400 people were injured in the chaos.

August 30, 2015 - Lebanese army units are deployed in Beirut following violent street protests over garbage that hasn't been collected.

November 12, 2015 - Two suicide bombings in southern Beirut kill at least 43 people, and wound at least 239 others. A would-be suicide bomber who survived the attack tells investigators he is an ISIS recruit, and that he and three other attackers came from Syria two days earlier, according to a Lebanese security source.

June 27, 2016 - Six people are killed and 19 others are wounded following a series of suicide attacks in a mainly Christian area of northern Lebanon, in the village of Qaa, close to the border with Syria. News reports say security analysts think ISIS could be responsible.

October 31, 2016 - Lebanon's parliament elects Hezbollah-backed Aoun as president.

November 3, 2016 - President Aoun appoints Saad Hariri to be prime minister. Hariri previously served as prime minister from 2009 to 2011.

August 16, 2017 - Lebanon's Parliament votes to repeal a clause that lets rapists avoid punishment if they marry their victims, according to the country's official news agency. This follows moves by Jordan and Tunisia, which annulled their "marry-the-rapist" laws within the last month.

August 27, 2017 - Lebanon's army and Hezbollah individually suspend their fight against ISIS, according to official announcements made on social media. This is the first such deal ISIS has made with an adversary. It leads to around 600 ISIS fighters leaving Lebanon for ISIS-held eastern Syria and Lebanon's army gaining information about nine soldiers. The National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces says negotiating with ISIS and Hezbollah violates UN agreements to combat terrorism.

November 4, 2017 - Hariri resigns in a televised address while in Saudi Arabia, saying he fears an assassination plot and accuses Iran and Hezbollah of meddling in the region.

November 21, 2017 - Hariri announces he has accepted Aoun's wish for him to suspend his resignation to allow for more consultations on the reasons behind the move.

December 5, 2017 - Hariri officially rescinds his resignation after all factions of the Lebanese government -- including Hezbollah, with whom he shares power -- agree to stay out of regional conflicts, according to his press office.

December 13, 2017 - US Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard announces that the United States will provide Lebanon with a package of military aid valued at more than $120 million.

May 6, 2018 - The first parliamentary elections in nine years are held. Fewer than half of registered voters turn out to cast ballots, according to the interior minister.

May 24, 2018 - Aoun announces that Hariri has won a third term as Prime Minister, having received backing from 111 politicians in the 128-seat Parliament.