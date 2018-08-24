Clear

Zimbabwe court upholds President Mnangagwa election victory

Zimbabwe's constitutional court has upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's win in the July 30th presidential ...

Zimbabwe's constitutional court has upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's win in the July 30th presidential election.

The main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa brought a case before the court to contest his loss at the poll, which he said was "fraudulent and illegal."

"The application is dismissed with cause," the judge said as he upheld Mnangagwa's victory Friday.

His inauguration is expected to go ahead Sunday, Patrick Chinamasa, the country's finance minister said.

Zanu-PF's incumbent leader Mnangagwa was declared winner of the highly contentious presidential poll, which was marred by violence.

At least six people were killed and 14 injured following clashes between security forces and protesters supporting the opposition Movement for Democratic Change in the Harare capital.

A few days after Mnangagwa's victory at the polls, Zimbabwe's security forces descended on opposition leaders.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces opened fire on unarmed protesters in Harare's streets. President Mnangagwa called for a public inquiry and accused the opposition of inciting the protests.

The landmark vote - the first for Zimbabwe after strongman Robert Mugabe was ousted from power last November - was expected to repair the country's reputation and woo back foreign investment into the country's crippling economy.

The country, which suffered hyperinflation under Mugabe, needs the International Monetary Fund to start giving it loans again.

It also needs the United States, European Union and others to lift Mugabe-era sanctions.

Mnangagwa, 75, took power in November after helping to orchestrate a de facto coup against Mugabe who he had served with for decades.

He has been trying to rebrand the country and his ZanuPF party as free and "open for business."

It remains to be seen if the man known as "The Crocodile" will succeed in bringing about much-needed change in Zimbabwe.

