URGENT - Top Trump Organization official Weisselberg granted immunity in Cohen investigation

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 11:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A top figure in President Donald Trump's orbit has been granted immunity in the investigation into hush money payments made to two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Friday. Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. The Wall Street Journal first reported the development.

