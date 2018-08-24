Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stradivarius scoops $1.28M bonus in virtuoso season

Yet another virtuoso performance from Stradivarius saw the champion racehorse scoop a sweet-sounding $1.28 m...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 11:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Yet another virtuoso performance from Stradivarius saw the champion racehorse scoop a sweet-sounding $1.28 million (£1m) bonus with his fourth victory of the season.

The John Gosden-trained four-year-old, ridden by veteran Italian Frankie Dettori, added the Lonsdale Cup at York Friday to his wins in the Yorkshire Cup in May, the Ascot Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and a successful defense of July's Goodwood Cup.

The inaugural WH Stayers' Million bonus was designed to reward the "stayer" -- horses that race over longer distances -- which could triumph in four of the premier endurance events throughout the season.

Stradivarius, owned by Bjorn Nielsen, went off the 4-11 favorite at York but was made to work hard before striking late on to scoop the bumper bonus.

"He has managed to get over every hurdle and he must feel like he has just gone 12 rounds with Muhammad Ali," Gosden, who has trained the winners of nine British Classics, told ITV.

"He is not a big horse but he is fabulous and he showed a real mentality."

READ: Meet British racing's most prolific trainer

Visit CNN.com/horseracing for more news, features and videos

The chestnut colt has won more than $1.6M (£1.3M) in prize money as well as the added bonus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

Image

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Image

Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Image

Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Community Events