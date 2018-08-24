Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says

Sen. John McCain, who w...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has made the decision to discontinue medical treatment, his family said in a statement on Friday.

Although McCain's colleagues had braced for the worst following his cancer prognosis a year ago, Friday's announcement left them shaken. It effectively closes a tumultuous Washington career that included two unsuccessful presidential runs and saw McCain emerge as a singular political figure, an icon of the Senate and latterly as a vehement critic of President Donald Trump.

Brain cancer

Cancer

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Medical fields and specialties

Neurological disorders and injuries

Oncology

John McCain

Medical treatments and procedures

Political Figures - US

Cindy McCain

Meghan McCain

Belief, religion and spirituality

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

Society

US Congress

US Senate

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family of the Arizona Republican said in a statement.

The statement from McCain's family went on to say, "Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

Cindy McCain, the senator's wife, wrote in a tweet, "I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey." The senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, said in a tweet, "My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on."

Congressional leaders immediately reacted to the statement. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the news "very sad," while House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted that "The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time." Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted his "thoughts and prayers are with Senator McCain and his family."

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" last September, shortly after he went public with his prognosis, McCain struck an optimistic chord, saying he was "very happy" with his life and what he has "been able to do."

"I am able to celebrate a wonderful life and I will be grateful for additional time that I have," the senator said at the time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

Image

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Image

Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Image

Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Community Events