Clear

French Montana drops 'Famous' remix with Adam Levine

French Montana and Adam Levine have just released a new single -- and it's for a good cause.The artis...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:19 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 11:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French Montana and Adam Levine have just released a new single -- and it's for a good cause.

The artists teamed up for a remix of Montana's hit song "Famous" off his 2017 album "Jungle Rules."

Adam Levine

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Montana

Music

Music and dance

North America

Northwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Africa

Eastern Africa

Uganda

Montana is donating all the proceeds from the single to the Suubi Center, an underfunded maternity and children's health clinic in Uganda.

"Me coming from Morocco in North Africa, I feel like it should be a soft spot for anyone that has a mother or a child. I think that's got to be one of the worst things, not having the right healthcare. When I went to Uganda I felt obligated to [help]."

Montana told CNN on Thursday they've raised a total of $500,000 for the Suubi Center thus far.

"I feel like every woman and child deserves the right healthcare. It shouldn't be a privilege it should be a right," Montana said

Related: French Montana: Health care should be a right, not a privilege

The Grammy-nominated rapper was inspired to help raise funds for the Suubi Center after a trip to Uganda in 2017. That's when he launched his #Unforgettable Healthcare Campaign, in partnership with Global Citizen's #2BSTRONG Campaign and Mama Hope, a US-based non-proft organization.

Seen first on CNN, Montana also premiered a music video for the singer, which features the Triplets Ghetto Kids, a children's dance group from Uganda. The dancers were also featured in Montana's music video for "Unforgettable" last year.

"They are like my sons, my daughters, They've got a big spot in my heart ... and I just feel proud of them. They killed it, they danced, they did the choreography," Montana said.

The Moroccan-born rapper, who grew up in the South Bronx, also recently became a US citizen. He said immigration will be a major theme on his album, which is set to drop in six weeks.

"Becoming a US citizen has been a long process for me. Since I first came to the US I had a student visa that had expired and it's always been a back and forth thing, " he said. "But honestly, it's a privilege because it really showed me this is the land where dreams come true."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

Image

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Image

Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Image

Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Community Events