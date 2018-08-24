Clear

Inside America's Hidden Border

It's a major hub for the government's immigration crackdown. But from the outside, you'd never know ...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's a major hub for the government's immigration crackdown. But from the outside, you'd never know it. Some claim that's no accident.

The detention center is one of the largest. The court is one of the toughest. And the place where they sit is one of the poorest in the nation.

Welcome to Stewart County, Georgia. It's nearly 1,000 miles from the Mexican border and barely registers on the map. But it's become a major crossroads for immigrants facing deportation.

The Trump administration makes no secret of its push to crack down on illegal immigration. But the places where this plays out are often hidden from public view -- in remote areas like Stewart, behind locked gates and razor wire.

In four stories, CNN gives you a window into a rarely seen world of crime, punishment and poverty -- where one man kills himself in solitary, two lawyers fight to free others, three women scramble to save their loved ones and a county counts its blessings for the money the center provides.

Join us for a journey inside America's hidden border.

A cell became his cemetery

Two lawyers. One court. And their fight against the odds.

Their loved ones are behind bars. Their lives are on hold. This house gives them hope.

In one of America's poorest places, detaining immigrants is a big business

