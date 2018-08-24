Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

NY Times: Manhattan DA looking at criminal charges against Trump Organization

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is considering pursuing criminal charges against the Trump Organiza...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 12:53 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 12:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is considering pursuing criminal charges against the Trump Organization and two senior company executives in connection to Michael Cohen's payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing two officials with knowledge of the matter.

According to the Times, a state investigation would focus on how the Trump Organization accounted for its reimbursement to Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, for the $130,000 he paid to Daniels, who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump. Trump has denied the affair.

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Law and legal system

Manhattan

Michael Cohen

Misc people

New York (State)

New York City

New York Times Co

North America

Northeastern United States

Political Figures - US

The Americas

The Trump Organization

United States

When he pleaded guilty Tuesday in Manhattan federal court to eight criminal counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud, Cohen admitted he paid Daniels the hush money during the 2016 campaign. Cohen was speaking as he accepted a plea deal that includes jail time.

The officials who spoke to the Times said the DA's office has not yet made a decision on whether to proceed and the review is only in the earliest stages.

The Times reports the Trump Organization recorded the reimbursement to Cohen as a legal expense, but federal prosecutors said Cohen did no legal work in connection with the matter. The payments were for fake legal invoices in connection with a nonexistent retainer agreement, according to the report.

The Trump Organization declined to comment to the Times.

Should charges come against the organization or employees of the organization, Trump would not be able to pardon them. While the President has vast pardon powers over federal crimes, those powers do not extend to state crimes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Image

Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Image

Fred Hubbell visits NIACC

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Community Events