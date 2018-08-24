Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

Scott Morrison to become Australia's sixth PM in just over a decade

Former treasurer Scott Morrison looks set to become Australia's sixth prime minister in just over ten years,...

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 12:52 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 12:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former treasurer Scott Morrison looks set to become Australia's sixth prime minister in just over ten years, following a leadership vote on Friday which ended a week of chaos in the country's capital.

A member of the ruling Liberal party's conservative faction and former immigration minister, Morrison defeated former home affairs minister Peter Dutton by 45 votes to 40 at a closed door leadership vote shortly after midday, local time, the party's whip Nola Marino announced.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Conservatism

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Heads of government

Malcolm Turnbull

Political Figures - Intl

Prime ministers

Society

Australia

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Oceania

Politics

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Marino added minister for the Environment and Energy, Josh Frydenberg, had been elected as deputy leader.

It followed days of speculation and confusion over whether now former leader Malcolm Turnbull could maintain his grip on the premiership in the face of a conservative uprising.

The leadership crisis began on Tuesday following a backlash in the Liberal Party over Turnbull's climate change policy, which would have legislated the Paris Agreement goals.

The right-wing of the party would prefer greater investment in the country's coal sector and policies to lower Australians' power prices.

Dutton, a leader in the party's conservative faction, stood against Turnbull for the leadership in a vote on Tuesday, losing only narrowly by 48 votes to 35 and all but guaranteeing a second vote.

But as Dutton's momentum began to grow, Morrison put his hand up for the leadership in the face of questions over Dutton's eligibility to sit in parliament.

Morrison's election to the top of the Liberal Party is just the latest in a revolving door of leadership changes in the Australian capital in the past decade.

Since 2007, no Australia prime minister has faced two consecutive elections.

Turnbull warns of race politics

A self-proclaimed political moderate, Turnbull was always an uncomfortable fit within the right-of-center Liberal Party. He has been a longtime advocate for progressive social policies and action on climate change.

Turnbull said on Thursday he would step down and leave the parliament following the vote, potentially cracking the government's slender one-seat majority and leading to a byelection or even a general election.

Speaking after his loss on Thursday, Turnbull thanked his "loyal" colleague Scott Morrison but issued a warning about attempts to drag Australia to the right.

"We must never allow the politics of race or division or of setting Australians against each other to become part of our political culture," he said.

During his campaigning for the leadership earlier in the week, Dutton had spoken about concerns over immigration numbers in Australia, a common complaint among the Liberal Party's right.

Morrison has not spoken recently about immigration in Australia and it is unknown if he will follow the conservative faction's policy of cutting migration numbers.

Compromise candidate

Morrison was seen as a compromise candidate between Turnbull and Dutton -- a political conservative but more electable than the unpopular alternative. Australia is due to have a federal election by May 2019 at the latest.

A committed Christian and at times controversial figure in Australia, Morrison was an enthusiastic advocate for the country's strict border protection regime during his time as immigration minister.

Despite Morrison's support for his opponent, then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott, in the 2015 leadership spill, Turnbull rewarded the high-profile conservative with the important position of treasurer in his government.

His arrival in Australia's top job was welcomed by the conservative Australian Christian Lobby, who said in a statement Friday they hoped he would work to protect "religious freedoms."

"Religious freedom must be a priority for the Morrison ministry in light of increasing numbers of Australians who are getting in trouble with the law for living out their faith," the statement said.

But Morrison may have to work hard to regain the trust and enthusiasm of the Australian people after the chaotic week.

A poll published by ReachTEL on Thursday said only 8.6% of voters wanted to see Morrison in the Australian prime ministership, compared to 38.1% who wanted his predecessor Turnbull.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Image

Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Image

Fred Hubbell visits NIACC

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Community Events