Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

New Treasury rule won't allow SALT deduction workarounds

The United States Treasury threw cold water on attempts to work around the cap on state and local tax deduct...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 8:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 8:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The United States Treasury threw cold water on attempts to work around the cap on state and local tax deductions Thursday.

The cap was one of the most controversial parts of the federal tax overhaul. It puts a $10,000 limit on how much taxpayers can deduct from their federal bill for what they pay in state and local taxes, known as SALT.

Government and public administration

Law and legal system

Public finance

Tax deductions and credits

Tax law

Taxes and taxation

Charities and charitable giving

Society

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Tax reform

Many high-tax states say the cap on what was once an unlimited deduction disproportionately hurts their residents.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut passed legislation to help taxpayers get around the cap and other states are considering similar policies.

Generally, the workarounds would allow taxpayers to make charitable contributions to their state in exchange for a tax credit.

But Treasury proposed a long-awaited rule Thursday that would prevent charitable contributions from being used to circumvent the new cap.

"Congress limited the deduction for state and local taxes that predominantly benefited high-income earners to help pay for major tax cuts for American families," said Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

"The proposed rule will uphold that limitation by preventing attempts to convert tax payments into charitable contributions," he said.

The rule is mechanically simple, said Steve Wlodychak, principle, Indirect Tax at Ernst and Young.

If you are getting a state tax credit benefit in exchange for the charitable contribution you have to reduce the value, dollar-for-dollar, for the purposes of the federal tax bill, he said.

The rule will also have an impact on other state tax credit programs that were established before the tax overhaul to promote charitable giving. Some, for example, are specifically for school choice initiatives.

These charitable tax programs were not spared by the proposed rule, said Steve Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center.

They may still offer a state tax advantage, but will not reduce you federal tax bill.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, sued the Treasury and IRS last month, claiming the new tax law violates the constitution by unfairly targeting Democratic states.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would fight the guidance from Treasury.

"We are confident that the recently enacted opportunities for charitable contributions to New York state and local governments are consistent with federal law and follow well-established precedent," he said in a statement.

Officials for New Jersey and Connecticut could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-23-18)

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Community Events