Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Giuliani: If Trump were impeached 'the American people would revolt'

If President Donald Trump were impeached, "the American people would revolt," the President's lawyer Rudy Gi...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If President Donald Trump were impeached, "the American people would revolt," the President's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in an interview with Sky News.

"You'd only impeach him for political reasons, and the American people would revolt against that," Giuliani said Thursday.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Impeachment

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Political scandals

Politics

Rudy Giuliani

Scandals

US federal government

White House

When asked about whether Trump was destined for "inevitable" impeachment, Giuliani replied, "Hardly," and went on to say things have, in fact, "turned very much in the President's favor."

"I think it's inevitable that he won't" be impeached, Giuliani said. "President Trump is completely cleared. You have this Cohen guy, he doesn't know anything about Russian collusion, doesn't know anything about obstruction."

Michael Cohen used to serve as Trump's personal lawyer, but has recently found himself in a whirlwind of legal battles.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in Manhattan federal court, including tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump.

Also on Tuesday, Cohen implicated the President, saying he had kept information from becoming public because it would have harmed Trump during the 2016 campaign "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office."

During his interview with Sky News, Giuliani called Cohen a "massive liar."

"I think impeachment would be totally horrible. I mean, there's no reason. He didn't collude with the Russians. He didn't obstruct justice. Everything that Cohen says has been disproved," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Community Events