Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sony's cute -- and super smart -- robot dog is coming to the US

Sony wants to be known for more than just TVs, cameras and PlayStations.The company announced on Thur...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sony wants to be known for more than just TVs, cameras and PlayStations.

The company announced on Thursday its popular robot dog Aibo is returning to the US in September for the first time since 2006.

The dog debuted in the 1990s in Japan, but excitement fizzled as cheaper robots entered the market.

Last year, the company debuted a smarter version with OLED eyes, facial recognition technology and the ability to develop a personality through artificial intelligence. It's also packed with cameras and image sensors to detect and analyze sounds and images. Sony says Aibo's main purpose right now is to be a companion robot.

The company has sold 20,000 robo-dogs in Japan since launching it seven months ago -- a significant milestone for a glorified toy that cost ¥198,000 ($1,780). In the US, it'll set you back $2,899.

But those numbers were in line with the initial hype. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, the company drew big crowds demonstrating Aibo's abilities to shake its head, lie down and give high-fives. (Sony continuously adds new skills, like playing dead, over time, and Aibo can be taught tricks). The pup showed incredibly lifelike movements, too.

This was the first major update to Aibo in 18 years.

Related: Sony's robot dog has learned some new tricks

But the Aibo's stint in the US is only temporary. Sony said it will only be available to purchase in the US for a limited time.

This latest roll out makes a grand statement that Sony is no longer a traditional electronics company with a big focus on sound and visuals -- it's also one that takes AI and robotics seriously.

"We don't think about Sony as an innovator, but they've been doing a lot of this," said Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

A splashy return to the US with a hot product is part of a massive image overhaul.

"It's partially a reflection of Sony saying, 'Hey, we're not just TVs and the old Walkman company. We have a whole set of [other] technology out there,'" O'Donnell said. "It's also part of an effort to try and make people think differently about what Sony is and does."

Cheryl Goodman, head of corporate communications at Sony North America, said Aibo is part of a broader investment in AI and robotics.

In April, the company partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to research and develop food preparation and delivery robots that could potentially handle fragile and irregularly shaped materials and work in small spaces. In addition, the Sony Innovation fund invests in startups working in a variety of industries, including robotics, drones and machine learning.

With Aibo's US launch, maybe Sony itself is learning some new tricks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Community Events