Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lindsey Graham says Trump could replace Jeff Sessions after midterms

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that President Donald...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that President Donald Trump could replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the midterm elections in November.

Graham's comments make him one of the first Republicans on the Senate committee to signal an openness to Trump ousting Sessions in his first term.

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Jeff Sessions

Justice departments

Lindsey Graham

Midterm elections

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

In an interview with reporters Wednesday, the senator from South Carolina said ultimately it was up to Trump to decide who he wanted for the job and that while he personally likes Sessions, he said Trump deserved an attorney general he had "faith in."

"The President's entitled to having an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that is qualified for the job and I think there will come a time sooner rather than later where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice. Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn't have the confidence of the President," Graham said.

Graham added specifically, "That's an important office in the country and after the election, I think there will be some serious discussions about a new Attorney General."

The comments came after a Fox News interview in which Trump repeatedly disparaged Sessions and rebuked his Attorney General's decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, saying he never took control of the Department of Justice.

"I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions, never took control of the Justice Department. It's sort of an incredible thing," Trump said on Fox News.

The Chairman of the Senate's Judiciary Committee Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has said repeatedly that he doesn't have time to confirm another attorney general with the long list of other nominees this year.

"My agenda is full," he told CNN in July.

Graham had also warned in late July that there would "be holy hell to pay" if Trump fired Sessions.

Sen. Jeff Flake, a fellow Republican on the Judiciary Committee, took a different tact Thursday, saying that Trump shouldn't fire Sessions even if it was within his right as President.

"He serves at the President's pleasure, so the President can fire him. I sincerely hope that he doesn't. People worry about about the domino—if Jeff Sessions goes, who's next? Is it Rod Rosenstein? Obviously, the President's comments yesterday, he just keeps going further and further," Flake said. "Jeff Sessions did the right thing to recuse himself. And for the President to say otherwise just is simply wrong. So I hope that he stops trying to undermine the credibility of the Department of Justice, and let Jeff Sessions serve."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Community Events