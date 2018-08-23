Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce (2017)

After announcing their split in 2015, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:57 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ben Affleck has entered rehab, a source close to the actor tells CNN.

Affleck, 46, has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction. He previously sought treatment in 2001 and 2017.

Following completion of his treatment in March 2017, Affleck wrote about his experiences in recovery in a Facebook post.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," Affleck wrote at the time. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, was photographed walking into Affleck's home on Wednesday with an unidentified woman. The three were later photographed getting into an SUV driven by Garner with Affleck in the backseat.

The "Justice League" star and Garner announced they were separating in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They filed for divorce in 2017, but it is not yet finalized.

Affleck and Garner are the parents of three children.

CNN has contacted Affleck's representative for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Community Events