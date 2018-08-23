Kaley Cuoco 'drowning in tears' as she bids farewell to 'Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco is a little emotional about the beginning of the end for "The Big Bang Theory."

The star took to Instagram upon news that her series would be signing off after its upcoming twelfth season and paid tribute to the show and its fans.

Arts and entertainment Celebrities Kaley Cuoco Television programming

"This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets," she wrote. "No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two."

Warner Bros. Television, which produces "The Big Bang Theory," and CBS announced on Wednesday the comedy would come to a conclusion in 2019.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the decision was a result of star Jim Parson's desire to walk away from the series.

"The Big Bang Theory" will sign off as the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history, the studio said.

Saying she was "drowning in tears," Cuoco further promised viewers "the best season yet."

"We are going out with a bang."

Cuoco wasn't the only cast member to weigh in on the show's impending end.

Kunal Nayyer, who plays Raj on the show, wrote in his own Instagram post that there were "no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say."

"The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us," he wrote. "Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn't goodbye... yet... still 23 eps to shoot!"

Production on the new season recently commenced.

The final season will premiere in September.