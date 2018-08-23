Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

European airlines are scrapping flights to Iran

Some of Europe's biggest airlines are scrapping flights to Iran just two years after relaunching their servi...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some of Europe's biggest airlines are scrapping flights to Iran just two years after relaunching their services when international sanctions were eased.

British Airways said it will operate its last flight from Tehran on September 23. Dutch carrier KLM, part of the Air France KLM group, will stop flying there on September 24.

Business and leisure travel to Iran picked up in the wake of a 2015 deal that saw some sanctions relaxed in return for Tehran agreeing to rein in its nuclear program.

President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in May and has re-imposed tough sanctions on the country's economy. The US sanctions came into effect earlier this month. A second wave of sanctions is expected to follow in November.

The airlines did not blame the return of US sanctions directly for their decisions to stop flying to Iran.

But Trump's attempt to isolate Iran has already prompted some big European companies to abandon plans to invest or do business there, and that will be hurting demand for flights.

British Airways said its service is "currently not commercially viable."

"We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers' travel plans," it said in a statement emailed to CNN.

KLM said its decision was down to "negative results and financial outlook for the Tehran operation." Air France also flies to Iran. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Both KLM and British Airways launched services to Tehran in late 2016.

Some Western airlines are planning to keep flying to Iran, despite the new US sanctions.

A spokesperson for Lufthansa said the German airline and its partner, Austrian Airlines, will continue to fly to Tehran "until further notice."

-- Hilary McGann and Charles Riley contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Community Events