Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Goldman Sachs is offering savings accounts to Brits

Goldman Sachs is launching its first retail banking operation outside the United States.It will begin...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:50 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Goldman Sachs is launching its first retail banking operation outside the United States.

It will begin offering savings accounts to UK customers in the coming weeks through its retail arm, which is named Marcus in honor of the founder of the investment bank, Marcus Goldman.

The move was announced Thursday in an internal memo sent to the bank's UK employees, offering them "exclusive access" to the service before its official debut.

"The launch of Marcus by Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom represents an important milestone in the growth of Goldman Sachs' consumer business as well as continued diversification of the firm's funding," the bank said in the memo, a copy of which was provided to CNN.

Goldman Sachs has been operating Marcus in the United States since 2016. The online bank does not have physical branches.

Goldman Sachs will initially offer online savings accounts in the United Kingdom. In the United States, it also offers personal loans of up to $40,000.

Marcus had amassed $17.1 billion in deposits by the end of 2017, according to the bank's annual report. It had more than 350,000 customers at the time.

Goldman is entering a crowded retail banking market in the United Kingdom, dominated by established players including Lloyds Bank, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays.

It will also face competition from upstarts such as Monzo and Atom Bank, which offer online services that appeal to younger consumers.

On top of that, British consumers are often reluctant to switch banks.

Industry data show that despite laws aimed at making switching easier, only 1 million Brits switched banks last year -— out of roughly 70 million checking account holders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Community Events