Trump: 'I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job'

President Donald Trump questioned how he could be impeached when he's made strides improving economic conditions in an interview aired Thursday.

"You know, I guess it says something like high crimes and all -- I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," Trump said in response to a question from Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt, who asked if he believes Democrats would try to impeach him if they win back control of Congress.

"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor," Trump said. "You would see numbers that you wouldn't believe."

Trump said during the interview that he would give himself an "A+" if asked to grade his performance in office so far, citing his successful appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and predicting that Brett Kavanaugh, his next high court pick, will be confirmed as well.

"I give myself an A+. I don't think any President has ever done what I have done," Trump said.

"We haven't even been 2 years. Biggest tax cuts in history. Soon to be two unbelievable Supreme Court justices, I'm sure that Justice Kavanaugh will be approved. Justice Gorsuch has been a star. You look at all the things we have done with regulations, the economy is the best it has ever been in history. The only thing I'm doing badly in is the press doesn't cover me fairly," Trump said.