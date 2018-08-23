Clear

Trump says Jeff Sessions 'never took control of the Justice Department'

President Donald Trump again lambasted his attorney general as woefully ineffective during an interview aire...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 7:50 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 7:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump again lambasted his attorney general as woefully ineffective during an interview aired on Thursday.

"I put in an attorney general who never took control of the Justice Department. Jeff Sessions, never took control of the Justice Department. It's sort of an incredible thing," Trump said on Fox News, bemoaning Sessions' failure to investigate a myriad of perceived injustices against Trump and his campaign.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Justice departments

Political Figures - US

Jeff Sessions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Government organizations - US

Law enforcement

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

He pinpointed Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation -- a longtime sore spot for the President -- as an act of deep disloyalty.

"It's a very, very sad day. Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn't have done or he should have told me," he said. "Even my enemies say that Jeff Sessions should have told you that he was going to recuse himself and then you wouldn't have put him in."

Earlier this month, Trump escalated his criticism of the nation's top law enforcement officer when he said in a tweet that Sessions is "scared stiff and Missing in Action."

During the interview, Trump didn't directly answer whether he planned to fire Sessions or deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation.

"I will stay uninvolved and maybe that's the best thing to do," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Image

Water tower renovations

Image

Mr. Taco wins award

Image

Tips to protect yourself

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Community Events