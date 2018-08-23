Clear

La Liga players 'outraged' and threaten strike action over US match

Footballers in Spain are "outraged" by the prospect of competitive La Liga matches being played in the US an...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 7:50 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 7:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Footballers in Spain are "outraged" by the prospect of competitive La Liga matches being played in the US and have not ruled out strike action, says the country's players' union.

High-profile stars, among them Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona's vice-captain Sergio Busquets, attended a meeting Wednesday to discuss La Liga's 15-year deal with US media company Relevant.

Continents and regions

Football (Soccer)

Golf

La Liga

Labor and employment

Labor disputes and negotiations

Labor relations

North America

Sports and recreation

Sports business

Sports labor disputes

Sports organizations and teams

The Americas

United States

AFE, the players' union, said its members were not consulted before the Spanish league announced last week that regular-season matches would be played in the US as part of a deal La Liga president Javier Tebas described as a "ground-breaking agreement."

If it goes ahead, it would be the first time that La Liga matches will be played outside Spain as the league looks to promote its brand in North America.

READ: El Clasico: 'Like a cattle prod to the senses' -- the insiders' view

READ: Has the digital aged changed football fans?

READ: What next for football's 'weird' social media craze?

David Aganzo, Spanish Footballers' Association president, said making the deal without consulting the players "shows a lack of respect."

"It's not just the game as such, in terms of health and travel, it just makes no sense to have a game played in the United States and have one team have to give up a home game.

"It cannot be that a person takes a decision of a 15-year agreement, which affects many people and without consulting. We are fed up with not being valued."

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Aganzo added that though striking would be a "last option" it had not been ruled out.

"I have information that there are certain clubs that are in favor and others against this, but I represent the players," he said.

"We need to sort this out with the union, and we will tell them all of our problems.

"If, from then on and after a few days, they don't answer, then we will have to solve the situation. We are going to try to see that it doesn't reach [a strike]. But we are willing to go right to the last option if it is necessary."

It has yet to be confirmed when the US-based match would take place or what teams would be involved.

La Liga did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment over the alleged lack of consultation and the prospect of a potential strike.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Image

Water tower renovations

Image

Mr. Taco wins award

Image

Tips to protect yourself

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Community Events